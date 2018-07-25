TENSIONS RISE AS ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOUR AT CURRACLOE CONTINUES

Concerned residents are up in arms over the rise in anti social behaviour in the Curracloe area.

They say it is particularly problematic in the summertime when caravan parks and all local accommodation is full.

Incidents have arisen with locals having to confront young people throwing rocks at cars and knocking on doors at all hours.

It comes on the back of a serious fire in the Curracloe area on Sunday which devastated the famous sand dunes.

One resident Gary Taylor says its worse at night time and something needs to be done.

