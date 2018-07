The public is being urged to have its say on Ireland’s rape laws.

The Law Reform Commission has published a number of options in relation to consent.

Currently the accused can use the defence that he honestly believed that a woman was consenting to sex – the Commission suggests that the words ‘reasonable belief’ could be added to the definition of rape.

CEO Of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeleen Blackwell thinks it would make it a fairer system.

