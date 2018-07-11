THE ROYALS VISIT CROKE PARK ON THEIR FINAL DAY IN IRELAND

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are touring Croke Park this morning – on the final two of their two day visit.

Earlier the Duke and Duchess meet President Michael D Higgins at the Aras.

In his speech at the summer garden party last night Prince Harry spoke about the challenging and often tragic periods of British – Irish relations – and Croke Park and Bloody Sunday plays a huge part of that.

This morning the royal couple will meet children from across the country who are playing gaelic, hurling and rounders.

They’ll also meet some elite athletes including Galway hurler Joe Canning, Dublin ladies footballer Lyndsey Davey along with Donegal footballer Michael Murphy.

They’ll also visit Trinity College, the Irish Famine Memorial and the Epic Emigration Museum and DogPatch – a start up for tech companies.

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to leave for the UK shortly after 5 this evening.

