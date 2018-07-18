THE SOUTH EAST IS THE WORST AFFECTED REGION BY THE RECENT DROUGHT

The drought is continuing with no significant rainfall in sight any time soon.

Wexford and the South East is the worst effected area in the country.

The fine spell which is now turning out to be the driest summer in decades is set to continue.

Water levels have reached crisis point after almost ten weeks with little or no rainfall.

Results taken from two water level monitoring stations in South Wexford have shown they are at record lows.

People are being urged to continue to use water sparingly as it will take months to bring water back up to normal levels.

Some rain is forecast for Friday but the longer term outlook is for fine weather with high temperatures set to return again at the weekend.

Irish Water is digging extra bore holes in areas where there is an high risk in existing water supplies.

