TRIBUTES PAID TO IRISHMAN WHO DIED IN GREEK WILDFIRES

The Irish man who died in the Greece fires has been described as smart, articulate and thoughtful.

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon in the resort of Mati when he went missing while trying to escape the blazes.

Brian – who was originally from Clare but lived in Dublin – was one of at least 80 people who died.

The couple only got married last Thursday and headed out for their honeymoon in Greece on Saturday.

Brian had been a student at the National College of Ireland since 2014 where the college said he was widely respected by his classmates and lecturers.

In a statement the Dean School of Business Dr Colette Darcy described Brian as smart, articulate, thoughtful while never shy of offering an opinion.

She says the fact that he volunteered, had a job and also went to college two evenings a week – gives you a sense of the man.

She added the world is a sadder place without Brian in it.

