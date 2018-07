Donald Trump says Germany is being controlled by Russia.

He’s made the claims at a NATO meeting in Brussels this morning, where he’s hit out at fellow NATO members for not paying bigger contributions.

He thinks US tax payers are being forced to prop up the military alliance between Europe and the US.

He’s particularly angry with Germany – he’s accused Angela Merkel of making an inappropriate gas deal with Russia, while simultaneously asking for protection from it.

