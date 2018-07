Donald Trump’s gone back on his claim he “didn’t see any reason” why Russia would be involved in US election meddling.

He made the comments after meeting Vladimir Putin this week.

But now he insists what he meant to say was he didn’t see any reason why Moscow WOULDN’T be responsible.

Seth Barrett Tillman is a law lecturer in Maynooth University – he says Trump ‘anti-Russia’ actions speak louder than words.

