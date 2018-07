The Irish Airline Pilots Association, IALPA, has refused to rule out further strikes by pilots employed by Ryanair.

Around 100 pilots are on a 24 hour strike, in a row over seniority arrangements at the airline.

Ryanair says the pilots should take up their offer of a working group to resolve their issues, but failed to agree the terms of that group yesterday.

Niall Shanahan from parent union Forsa says it may take another strike to get management to take them seriously.

