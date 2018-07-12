VENDING MACHINES SHOULD BE BANNED TO STOP OBESITY CRISIS

Radical action is required now if Ireland’s obesity epidemic is to be turned around in the future according to Professor Donal O’Shea, the Clinical Lead in Obesity with the HSE.

His comments come following the release of an Oireachtas Education Committee report which is calling for vending machines that sell unhealthy snacks to be banned from schools.

The committee has also recommended that money generated from the sugar tax be spent on initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles.

Professor O’Shea says these changes could change the lives of future generations.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email