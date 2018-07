The weather is on everyone’s mind at the moment as we brace ourselves for a serious shortage of water, however beach goers and sun lovers can expect more of the same weatherwise over the weekend.

Forest fires are still a possibility in wooded areas due to the dry ground and lack of rain.

Joan Blackburn from Met Eireann says temperatures in the South East will reach 27 degrees in places on Sunday.

