WE NEED TO MOVE AWAY FROM DEPENDENCY ON SOCIAL HOUSES – MAYOR DEMPSEY

The Mayor of Wexford has been responding to a recent report on housing which contains a recommendation that Council rents be increased to fund the cost of more houses.

Councillor Tony Dempsey says there are a number of things that need to happen to improve the housing situation.

These include reducing school drop out rates and ensuring that students leave school with a good standard of education.

Cllr Dempsey also maintains that society need to move away from the current high rate of dependency on social housing.

