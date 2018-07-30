WEXFORD DOWN THE LIST IN JACKPOT WINS

County Wexford is in the bottom ten in the country when it comes to jackpot wins in the Lotto

Figures released by the National Lottery today shows the county comes in at number eighteen out of twenty six when it comes to jackpot wins over the past thirty years

It works out 3.07 wins per ten thousand of the population here with forty six lucky jackpot winners

The luckiest county for winning the lotto jackpot is Louth followed by Donegal and Mayo while the unluckiest county is Laois followed by Kilkenny and Offaly

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email