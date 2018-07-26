WEXFORD MAN’S CASE ADJOURNED AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASSING IN FERNS

A County Wexford man has had a case against him adjourned after giving a sworn undertaking not to trespass or go near lands at Lodgewood in Ferns.

John Kinsella from Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy was facing charges of being in contempt of previous high Court orders barring him from trespassing on lands owned by vegetable grower John Dockrell LTD.

Mr Kinsella was accused of allegedly trespassing on and ploughing the land at Lodgewood in Ferns.

The plaintiff maintained he had not been able to access 150 acres in Ferns since he purchased the property in June 2017.

John Kinsella is also accused of using threatening language, impeding the entrance to the property and erecting signs with slogans using words like “Land Grabbers and Vulture Funds”.

The case is up again for review in two weeks time.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email