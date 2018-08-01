1 IN 8 PUBS HAVE CLOSED IN WEXFORD SINCE 2005

There has been a 17% drop in the number of pubs in Ireland in the past 12 years.

In County Wexford almost forty pubs disappeared during that time.

There are nearly 1,500 fewer pubs in Ireland now than there were in 2005.

That’s according to figures released by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

Every county in Ireland has seen a drop in the number of pubs.

In County Wexford the number has dropped by thirty seven since 2005 or 12.5%.

There are now 260 pub licences in the county compared to 297 back then.

The Drinks and Hospitality industry in County Wexford supports almost 7,000 workers or 7% of the counties workforce.

This in line with other counties especially those who have a large number of visitors and tourists.

County Wicklow saw the the smallest drop in pub licences in that period down by one from 158 to 157.

