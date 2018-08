Two people have been arrested following a brutal assault in Dublin in which a young woman was stabbed in the face.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened at around 7.20 last night on Golden Lane in south inner city.

The 18 year old, who’s being treated for multiple stab wounds, was also robbed.

A 17 year old girl and 20 year old man were later arrested in connection with the assault.

They can held be for questioning for up to 24 hours.

