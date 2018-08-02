2 KILLED AFTER A KNIFE ATTACK IN PARIS SUBURB

Armed soldiers stand guard in front of Brussels courthouse during the trial of prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam at the "Palais de Justice" courthouse in Brussels, on February 5, 2018.
The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, defied Belgian judges on February 5 and said he put his "trust in Allah" on the opening day of his trial for a shootout that led to his capture. / AFP PHOTO / Riccardo PAREGGIANI (Photo credit should read RICCARDO PAREGGIANI/AFP/Getty Images)
An attacker’s killed two people with a knife in a suburb of Paris – before being shot dead by police.
French authorities say it happened in the town of Trappes which is near Versailles to the west of the city.
Islamic State has claimed it was behind the attack.