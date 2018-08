Wexford County Council is to build 200 social houses over the next 18 months.

11 units earmarked for Ballywish in Castlebridge.

Six in Ballyhime, Barntown, 43 at Rowestown in Rosslare, 7 in Coolcots, 34 at Clonard and 14 at Park.

Another 42 units will be built at Killeens and a further 44 at Whiterock Hill.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor said the announcement by Wexford County Council will be good news for those who are under tremendous stress as a result of the housing crisis.

