3 WEXFORD PLAYERS CHOSEN FOR HURLING’S TEAM OF THE 90s

Three Wexford players have been chosen on the Hurling team of the 90s.

The panel chosen by pundits such as RTE’s Michael Lyster and The Irish independent’s Vincent Hogan contains 15 players from 8 counties.

The team that won the 1996 All Ireland is represented by captain Martin Storey, goalkeeper Damien Fitzhenry and future Wexford manager Liam Dunne.

Wexford had the highest representation on the team along with 3 players from Clare and Offaly.

The team will be honoured this Sunday ahead of this year’s All Ireland final between Galway and Limerick.

The team in full:

1 Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford)

2 Brian Corcoran (Cork)

3 Brian Lohan (Clare)

4 Martin Hanamy (Offaly)

5 Brian Whelahan (Offaly)

6 Seánie McMahon (Clare)

7 Liam Dunne (Wexford)

8 Ciarán Carey (Limerick)

9 Michael Coleman (Galway)

10 Martin Storey (Wexford)

11 Gary Kirby (Limerick)

12 Jamesie O’Connor (Clare)

13 Michael Cleary (Tipperary)

14 DJ Carey (Kilkenny)

15 Johnny Dooley (Offaly)

