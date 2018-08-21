HOWLIN ON LABOUR PARTY PARTY LEADERSHIP

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has said that changing the name on the Labour leader’s door is not going to have the impact his critics hope for

Speaking on national radio today Brendan Howlin said he is looking forward to the party’s two day think in in September where the issue of his leadership will be discussed

A number of party members who are county councillors around the country are calling on Brendan Howlin to consider his posiion given Labours ongoing disastrous showing in the polls

