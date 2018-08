An American judge has blocked the release of blueprints for 3-D printed plastic guns.

These are guns that can be downloaded from the internet into plastic models but are capable of firing live ammunition.

The plans for the weapons were due to be available from today.

But alarmed states went to court, over concerns the weapons would be untraceable.

Washington state’s attorney general Bob Ferguson was one of those celebrating the ruling.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email