The union representing Irish based Ryanair pilots admits the strike is escalating – as 100 of them walk off the job for a 4th day.

The airline has been forced to cancel 20 flights, disrupting the travel plans of 3,500 passengers.

Pilots have also planned a 5th day of strike action next Friday the 10th of August – the same day as similar stoppages by Ryanair pilots in Sweden and Belgium.

The airline has described the move as irresponsible, unwarranted and damaging.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email