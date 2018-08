Five post offices in County Wexford are earmarked for closure under An Posts voluntary retirement plan.

They are at Carrig on Bannow, Broadway, Camolin, Duncannon and Kilmore Quay.

The branches are likely to shut after applications by postmasters to partake in the voluntary retirement package at An Post.

But Fianna Fail has called the news an “attack on rural Ireland”.

