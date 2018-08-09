9 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION AHEAD FOR LLOYD’S PHARMACY WORKERS

Strike notice is being served today on Lloyds Pharmacy for nine days of industrial action over the coming months.

Mandate Trade Union says that management at the company has refused to engage in meaningful discussions on pay and sick pay, the elimination of zero hour contracts and improvement in annual leave entitlements.

The first of the strikes takes place on the 3rd and 4th of September.

Lloyds Pharmacy has 88 stores in Ireland including two in County Wexford at Rosslare Harbour and Wellingtonbridge.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email