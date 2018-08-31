AFTER 10 YEARS ON THE MARKET, THE ENNISCORTHY DUNNES STORES IS SOLD

There’s good news for the business community in Enniscorthy with confirmation that the old Dunnes Stores site in the centre of town has been sold.

The site first went on the market ten years ago and now architects are already working on plans to regenerate the area.

The building has been sold to a local business man but there are no confirmed plans for what will happen to the structure.

There are some reports that the building could be demolished to make way for new developments however these are unconfirmed.

