Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says Brendan Howlin is not the right person to lead the Labour Party.

In an interview on Tipp FM this morning the Labour TD says there needs to be a change of direction.

He says he would be willing to put his name forward if a vacancy arises.

A number of Councillors have already called for a change at the top.

Deputy Kelly agrees its time for a radical shake up.

