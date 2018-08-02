Call For Wexford Town Clubs & Organisations To Get Involved In Pfizer Healthy Town 2018

Following the announcement that Wexford Town has been selected as Pfizer Healthy Town for 2018, local clubs and organisations are today being urged to apply for inclusion in the Healthy Town Hub.

The Healthy Town Hub is an illustrated map that will showcase a sample of the wealth of health and wellbeing-related services that are available in Wexford Town. It will also depict key landmarks and, when complete, will be an accessible, fun celebration of what Wexford Town has to offer from a health and wellbeing perspective.

Calling on local clubs, groups and businesses to get involved, Paul Reid, Managing Director at Pfizer Ireland said, “To kick off this year’s Healthy Town programme, we are calling on all local health-related organisations to help us build the Wexford Town Healthy Town Hub. This map is a great way for local clubs and businesses to get involved in the initiative, promote their healthy offerings and services, and inform town residents about the wealth of resources available in Wexford Town. Residents can also nominate their favorite health-related club or business themselves – just visit our Facebook page to find out more!”

Taking place during September and October of this year, the eight-week Healthy Town programme provides the opportunity for communities across Ireland to improve their health and wellbeing through a series of free seminars, events and workshops.

The Healthy Town Hub will be hosted on the Pfizer Healthy Town Facebook page and printed copies will be available at free public Healthy Town events during September and October. Up to 20 groups, clubs and/or businesses will be chosen for inclusion on the map. The closing date for submissions for this was Saturday 28th of July.

The final Healthy Town Hub will be unveiled at the local Healthy Town Launch which will kick off the programme of events and will take place in Wexford Town in September.

See more at www.facebook.com/healthytownireland

