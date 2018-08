The husband of a woman who died from cervical cancer says his trust in the Government has been eroded over their handling of the cervical cancer scandal.

It comes after the Taoiseach announced he’s assigned former High Court Judge Charles Meenan to look into a redress scheme for the affected women and their families.

Vicky Phelan is due to meet Health Minister Simon Harris later to discuss her concerns.

Stephen Teap says his trust in the government has been tested by the scandal.

