CHARITY BOSSES DENY THAT HOMELESS FAMILY PHOTO WAS STAGED

Charity bosses have been forced to deny that photos of a homeless family sleeping in a Garda Station were ‘staged’.

There’s been a backlash on social media since pictures emerged of Margaret Cash and six of her children spending the night on benches in Tallaght station in Dublin on Wednesday.

The family had been unable to find suitable emergency housing – however they’ve now been given temporary accommodation.

The photos led to widespread criticism of the Housing Minister, but there are others who’ve accused charity reps of staging the scene to elicit sympathy.

Brian Mc Loughlin of Inner City Helping Homelessness says they’d never use tactics like that.

