CORPORATE RETREAT CENTRE IS IN THE PIPELINE FOR NORTH WEXFORD

A unique first for County Wexford is in the pipeline in the form of a top class retreat for executives of the worlds leading companies.

Its being put put together by a consortium led by entrepreneur Harry Crosbie on a twelve acre site in Kilpatrick on the north Wexford coast.

A planning application for the development is being lodged with Wexford County Council and it could be up and running in two years time.

Fergus Flanagan is director of the firm who designed the project and he outlaid to South East Radio News its concept.

He says the location is strategic and will be used by the corporate giants such as Google.

