The Road Haulage Association says consumers will end up paying more for goods if a tax on the distance drivers travel is introduced.

It emerged today that the Department of Finance is looking at ways to recoup lost revenue due to a move to more fuel efficient cars.

Irish hauliers say they have the highest cost base and insurance in the EU.

President of Road Haulage Association Verona Murphy says truck drivers have to be seen as providing essential services

