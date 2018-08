Drugs worth 20,000 euro have been seized by Gardai following the search of a house in County Wexford.

Cannabis Herb, Methamphetemine and Ecstasy were discovered in a home in the Newbawn area on Friday.

A 23 year old man, arrested at the scene and questioned in New Ross Garda Station, was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

