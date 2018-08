Up to 100 thousand people are expected to descend on the capital over the next few days as the Dublin Horse Show kicks off.

More than 1,500 horses and ponies will be competing for prize money of over a million euro.

Organisers say 120 thousand cups of coffee, 43 thousand ice creams and more than 37 thousand glasses of wine will be sold between now and Sunday.

