€200,000 PROVIDED TO PROVIDE DRY DOCK COVER FOR NEW ROSS

The Government have announced that New Ross is to benefit from new funding from the LEADER Programme.

Minister Paul Kehoe has announced that €200,000 will be allocated to provide dry dock cover for the boat yard in the town.

The money will allow the capacity of the dock to increase from 120 boats to 200.

It’s hoped that this money will improve the fishing prospects of the area.

Speaking about the announcement, Minster Kehoe says New Ross is strategically important to the South East and the dry dock improvements are a massive boost.

