Eleven post offices in County Wexford are to close under the An Post Consolidation scheme

They are at Ballycogley Ballywilliam Bannow Broadway Camolin Coolgreaney Duncannon Foulksmills Glynn Kilmore Quay and Kiltealy

An Post says the eleven postmasters will retire and their business will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

The company says all remaining post offices in the county will benefit from investment and enhanced services and products.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email