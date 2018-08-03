ENNISCORTHY MAN APPEARS BEFORE COURT AFTER HOSPITAL THEFTS

A man has appeared in court following thefts from Saint Johns Hospital in Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

Gardai launched a major inquiry after an amount of property was stolen from staff and patients.

Darren Brien from Castle Street Enniscorthy was also charged with criminal damage to the hospital and possession of drugs.

One of the items stolen was a mobile phone from a patient who is recovering from a serious car accident.

A bench warrant was issued for a second female defendant who Gardai believe was also involved in the theft.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the Wexford District Court next Wednesday.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email