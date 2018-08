Facebook executives will come before a Dail Communications Committee later to answer questions on how the company handles offensive material.

It’s after a Channel 4 documentary found that moderators were instructed not to remove abusive or graphic content from the platform, despite company guidelines which say this is not allowed.

Committee Member Timmy Dooley says the TV programme clearly illustrated unacceptable behaviour on Facebooks behalf.

