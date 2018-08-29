FIANNA FAIL CRITICISE THE CLOSURE OF 11 WEXFORD POST OFFICES

11 post offices in County Wexford are to close as a result of Postmasters opting for retirement under under An Post Consolidation scheme.

They Post Offices facing closure across Wexford are Ballycogley, Ballywilliam, Bannow, Broadway Camolin, Coolgreany, Duncannon, Foulksmills, Glynn, Kilmore Quay and Kiltealy.

159 offices nationwide are to close with the highest number of closures in Galway, Donegal, Cork and Kerry.

Fianna Fail Deputy James Brown has criticised the move accusing the Government of using redundancies as a smokescreen which will have a devastating impact on Communities.

His party colleague Timmy Dooley is calling on the government to intervene.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email