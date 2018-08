Gardai are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17 year old boy from Wexford.

Kalem Murphy was last seen on the evening of August the 16th in Wexford town.

He’s described as being 5 foot 10, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen Kalem was wearing white jeans, a blue t-shirt and a cream jacket.

He may have traveled to Dublin as he often goes to the city centre and Lucan.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Gardai.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email