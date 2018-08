A renewed appeal for information has been launched into a fatal crash in Kildare last week.

A motorcyclist in his 50s was killed when he collided with a black Isuzu 4×4 on the R445 near Monasterevin at 2:15 on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email