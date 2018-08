Almost 83 thousand people are waiting on driving tests around the country – with some learner drivers waiting up to 6 months.

The longest waiting time for a test was in Skibbereen in Cork at 26 weeks, with 25 weeks in Castlebar, Cavan, Gorey, Killarney and Kilrush.

Independent Senator Victor Boyhan says the delays have reached crisis point and has called for Minister for Transport Shane Ross to intervene.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email