HIGH COURT TO DECIDE ON SUMMERHILL PARADE PROTEST

The High Court will decide today whether housing activists are illegally trespassing on a property in Dublin’s north inner city.

A number of groups have been occupying the home on Summerhill Parade for the past week.

But lawyers for the building’s owners have now applied to the court to have the protesters removed.

The group were also involved in a sit-in at the Department of Housing yesterday demanding a meeting with the Minister.

Aisling Bruin is a volunteer with the Dublin Central Housing Association – she says they took over a private house to start a conversion about the rental market in Ireland.

The group want the council to use a CPO to highlight the terrible conditions that people are living in.

