HOMELESS MUM AND SIX CHILDREN FORCED TO SLEEP IN A GARDA STATION OVERNIGHT

Gardai have confirmed a homeless family of seven took shelter in one of their Dublin stations last night.

A mum and her six children aged from 1 to 11 were forced to sleep in the waiting room of Tallaght Garda station after efforts to find emergency accommodation failed.

Detectives paid for a hot breakfast for them this morning and they’ve since left for South Dublin County Council to try and find a place to sleep tonight.

Anthony Flynn of Inner City Helping Homeless says this family wasn’t the only one advised to take shelter in a Garda station.

