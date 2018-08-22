HOWLIN CLAIMS CHANGING THE LABOUR LEADER WOULD’T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has said the changing the name on the Labour leaders door is not going to have the impact his critics hope for.

Deputy Howlin said he is looking forward to the party’s two day think in in September where the issue of his leadership will be discussed.

A number of Labour county councillors around the country are calling on Brendan Howlin to consider his position given Labour’s ongoing disastrous showing in the polls.

An opinion poll of political parties in July found that Labour have fallen to just 3% nationwide.

