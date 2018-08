The drought crisis hitting County Wexford farms was viewed at first hand yesterday by the President of the IFA Joe Healy.

The President along with some of his staff came to Wexford to see the extent of the problem currently effecting farming after eleven weeks without rain.

They visited a number of farms around the county.

A number of local farmers attended the meeting to make their concerns heard to the associations.

