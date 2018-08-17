I’M ON THE SIDE OF THE VICTIMS IN CLERICAL ABUSE SCANDAL – POPE FRANCIS

Pope Francis says he’s on the side of the victims of clerical sex abuse in Pennsylvania.

A grand jury has alleged that more than 300 Catholic priests in the state sexually abused children over the course of nearly 70 years.

The Vatican has issued a statement saying the the abuse is morally reprehensible and that the Pope understands how it can shake the faith and spirit of believers.

Pope Francis is under increasing pressure to apologise to all victims of clerical abuse during his Irish visit next weekend.

