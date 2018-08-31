KIDS WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE LOSS OF DR MOORE

The departure of consultant Psychiatrist Doctor Kieran Moore from the CAMHS mental health service in Wexford has been described as disastrous by parents of children and adolescents with mental health issues.

Dr Moore was forced to take up a position in Crumlin Children’s Hospital citing the lack of services and an unwillingness on the part of the authorities to address the problem.

Sandra is the Mother of a fifteen year old boy with mental health difficulties.

She says the loss of Doctor Moore on her son and other children who were under his care has been greatly upsetting.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email