The government is considering making it a legal requirement for patients waiting on an operation to be seen within a certain amount of time.

It comes as figures show almost one million people are waiting on procedures around the country.

More detail on the Sláintecare plan was launched this morning, though no costs have yet been revealed by the government.

Health Minister Simon Harris says they are examining how a legal maximum waiting time could be introduced:

