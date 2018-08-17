MAN APPEARS IN COURT OVER DRUG SEIZURE IN COUNTY LOUTH

A 26 year old man is due before Cavan District Court this morning following a drug seizure in Co Louth.

The cocaine with a street value of €80,000 was found during the search of a premises at Knockrbidge, Dundalk yesterday.

The seizure was made as part of an on going operation by Gardai from Ardee and Dundalk assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

The man was taken to Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was later charged and will appear at a special sitting of Cavan District Court this morning.

