Former President Mary Mc Aleese has been accused of ‘hogging the airwaves’ with her criticism of the Pope.

Independent TD Mattie Mc Grath says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of her ‘pontificating’ on the problems with the Catholic Church.

Mrs McAleese has objected to the church’s treatment of women and LGBT members.

She was banned from speaking at the Vatican in March.

But Mattie Mc Grath says she’s had her say.

