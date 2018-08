The body of a man found on a beach in Wales 33 years ago has been identified as that of a Kilkenny man.

Joseph Brendan Dowley disappeared after disembarking a ferry from Ireland.

Now DNA evidence have positively identified him after his body was exhumed in a Welsh cemetery.

This new evidence may also help identify other missing Irish people as there are over one hundred recovered unidentified bodies along the west coast of England and Wales and buried in the UK.

